Ubisoft is shutting down online services for 15 older titles

Ubisoft will be shutting down online services on several of their older titles, including five Assassin’s Creed games and Rayman Legends.

Ubisoft regularly shuts down multiplayer and online services for its older titles in order to free up resources for their newer games. In a post on the company’s website, Ubisoft listed 15 titles which would have their online services decommissioned on September 1.

“Closing the online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles. To help us achieve this, a number of older titles will be added to our list of decommissioned online services…”

The decommissioned games are as follows:

The decommissioning of these games generally means you’ll be unable to link your Ubisoft account and use the online features. However, with certain titles, you will also be unable to access and download released downloadable content. This is the case for Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Driver San Francisco and more.

The remastered versions of Far Cry 3 and Assassin’s Creed 3 will be unaffected by the decommissioning, it will only affect the original releases of these games.

The virtual reality arcade shooter Space Junkies developed by Ubisoft Montpellier is a multiplayer-only title and will be shutting down, as a result, just over three years since its release.

