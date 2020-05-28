Ubisoft to update and re-release four classic ‘Anno’ games

Ubisoft has revealed plans to re-release the first four titles in its long-running Anno city-builder series: Anno 1602, 1503, 1701 and 1404.

Unlike the extensive remasters for games such as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 and the Mafia: Trilogy, these Anno History Edition re-releases are only receiving minor tweaks and improvements. They include support for 4K resolutions, expanded multiplayer functionality and an update to 64-bit for improved performance and stability on future platforms.

Other changes include borderless window mode and multi-screen support, as well as a slew of bug fixes. Despite these updates, saved games from the original versions of each game can still be ported over to the History Editions.

All four games, and their respective expansion packs and DLCs, will be bundled together as the Anno History Collection. It launches on June 25.

Watch the trailer for the re-release below.

Individual versions of the Anno History Edition re-releases will also be available, but only Ubisoft’s Uplay store will receive all four games. The Epic Games store will get Anno 1404 and 1701, while Steam users will only have access to 1404.

The Anno History Collection is available for pre-order now from the Uplay store at USD$39.99. Meanwhile, History Editions of Anno 1602, 1503 and 1701 go for $9.99 each, with 1404 priced at $14.99.

In other Ubisoft news, the publisher previously sued Apple and Google for selling the mobile game Area F2, which it claimed was a “near carbon copy” of its 2015 title, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Seige. Area F2 has since announced closure of service in order to “[carry] out improvements to Area F2 in order to deliver a better experience to players”.