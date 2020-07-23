Ubisoft will not increase next-gen game prices this year

Ubisoft has confirmed that it will not be raising the prices for next-gen games being released later this year.

CEO Yves Guillemot announced the pricing move during an earnings call with investors. “For the Christmas games, we plan to come with the same price as the previous generation of consoles. That’s what we’re focused on at the moment,” he said, when asked about game prices for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

However, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier later noted on Twitter that the company did not respond to questions about the prices of next-gen games after the generation’s initial launch later this year.

Ubisoft wouldn't answer when asked about next-gen pricing after this fall. "We are concentrating on the Christmas releases. We have decided those games will be launched at $60" — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 22, 2020

The question was likely in response to Take-Two Interactive’s decision to sell the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the upcoming NBA 2K21 at US$70, which is $10 higher than its PS4 and Xbox One counterparts.

Ubisoft’s current slate of games planned for release this holiday season includes the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. The two games were previewed during the company’s first Ubisoft Forward event, which was held on July 12.

Ubisoft chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet noted that the presentation had “generated historic viewership” that surpassed the company’s E3 conferences. He also added that “Ubisoft Forward was a major milestone and the response from our fans was very promising”.

The company has confirmed that it will be hosting another Ubisoft Forward presentation in September, although a specific date for the event has yet to be annocuned. Guillemot noted that Ubisoft has “a lot to showcase in the coming months”.