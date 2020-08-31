Ubisoft’s upcoming action-adventure title Gods & Monsters seemingly has a new title, a new game rating suggests.

As reported by Gematsu, The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has rated an upcoming title from the company and is known as Immortals: Fenyx Rising. As per the official details of the game Ubisoft has released up until this point, Fenyx is the name of the protagonist players will control in Gods & Monsters.

The game’s name change was alluded to earlier this year after an early build of the game appeared on the Google Stadia store under the name Orpheus. At the time, a Ubisoft representative spoke to Kotaku about the leak and revealed that the gameplay was from an E3 2019 build and multiple elements of the game had changed since then, including the game’s title.

Advertisement

Ubisoft is yet to announce an official game title change or even a release date for Gods & Monsters. The company presented a Ubisoft Forward event earlier this year (July) in which titles such as Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla received in-depth coverage. However, no mention of Gods & Monsters was made.

The next presentation is expected to arrive in September and is set to unveil further announcements about the company’s future games. A recent Prince Of Persia listing appeared earlier this month (August) and heavily suggests that the next showcase could play host to the game’s reveal.

Gods & Monsters is being made from the creators behind Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey and has been described by Ubisoft as a “storybook adventure” in which players will explore fantasy world filled with puzzles and dungeons to discover.

Ubisoft have recently suggested that the PS5 could only be backwards compatible with the PS4 games, as a support page on its site stated that previous generations of games will be unplayable.