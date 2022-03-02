Ukraine asks Xbox and PlayStation to “block all Russian accounts” following invasion

Ukraine has asked PlayStation and Xbox, along with the entire games industry, to cease dealing with Russian markets amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

The vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, published an open letter to Twitter earlier today (March 2), urging the games industry to support Ukraine by stopping its dealings with Russia.

This comes after Russia launched an invasion against Ukraine last week (on February 24), with thousands of citizens being displaced from their homes.

Fedorov directly called out the Xbox and PlayStation Twitter accounts in his tweet, saying “you are definitely aware of what is happening in Ukraine right now.”

As of publication there has been no response from either Sony or Microsoft.

@Xbox @PlayStation You are definitely aware of what is happening in Ukraine right now. Russia declare war not for Ukraine but for all civilized world. If you support human values, you should live the Russian market! pic.twitter.com/tnQr13BsSv — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022

The letter itself is addressed to “all game development companies and esports platforms,” and asks for the industry’s support. “I am sure that you will not only hear, but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe and, finally, the entire democratic world,” writes Fedorov.

“I appeal to temporarily block all Russian and Belorussian accounts, temporarily stop the participation of Russian and Belorussian teams and gamers in all international esports events and cancel all international events holding on the territory of Russia and Belarus. We are sure that such actions will motivate the citizens of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression,” adds Fedorov.

A “Bundle For Ukraine” is also being organised by indie developers from across the games industry, which will package games together and donate all proceeds to charities that help the victims of the Ukraine conflict.

Announced by Brandon Sheffield, studio Neversoft games will be “reaching out to higher profile devs to get some hot stuff in this bundle to entice those who are simply buying to buy.”

In the music world, multiple artists have cancelled shows taking place in Russia, including Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Franz Ferdinand, Yungblud, and more.

Ukrainian electro-pop duo Bloom Twins told NME the situation in their home country was “terrifying”.

