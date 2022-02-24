Ukrainian ‘Stalker 2’ developer asks games industry to “help those in need”

Ukraine-based Stalker 2 developer GSC Game World has asked members of the games industry to “help those in need,” in reference to Russia launching a military assault on Ukraine today (February 24).

In a Steam post for the game Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl, GSC Game World said “as of today, the Russian Federation has officially declared war on Ukraine. Our country woke up with the sounds of explosions and weapons fire, but is ready to defend its freedom and independence, for it remains strong and ready for anything. The future is unknown, but we hope for the best, [and are] ever sure of our Armed Forces and our belief in Ukraine.”

“We thus address all of our colleagues in the gaming industry — players, bloggers or anyone who sees this post in their newsfeed: share this, do not stand aside and help those in need,” added the developer.

The post then provides a link to a special aid account that will allow donations to be sent to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The account is multi-currency and was created and opened for the transfer of funds from international partners and donors.

The Russian Federation has declared war on Ukraine.

The future is unknown, but we are sure of our Armed Forces and country.

We ask all: do not stand aside and help those in need. Support the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

UA843000010000000047330992708 pic.twitter.com/p3pNA8bI8S — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) February 24, 2022

“Through pain, death, war, fear and inhuman cruelty, Ukraine will persevere. As it always does,” ends the blog.

During the early hours of February 24, Russia declared war on Ukraine and began firing rockets and sending troops – including tanks and aircraft – across the border and into the country.

Many NATO countries have announced that they will impose sanctions and have declared that they stand with Ukraine.

GSC Game World is based in Kyiv, which has been reportedly hit by airstrikes that have killed at least 10 civilians, according to the BBC. A Ukrainian presidential advisor said that more than 40 soldiers had died, and dozens more were wounded. Ukraine claims to have killed 50 Russian troops and shot down six Russian aircraft, but the BBC could not verify this.