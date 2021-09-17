Unannounced ‘Castlevania Advanced Collection’ gets rated in Taiwan

The as-of-yet unannounced ‘Castlevania Advanced Collection’ has received its third lot of ratings, revealing which platforms the game will eventually be released on.

Following ratings in Australia and Korea, the game has now received a third classification board rating, this time in Taiwan even though Konami has yet to formally acknowledge the existence of the game.

According to Gematsu, The Taiwan Entertainment Software Rating Information website had listed Castlevania Advance Collection and rated it PG-12 for “sex, violence, horror and inappropriate language” but has since removed it.

For the first time, it’s also listed the various platforms the collection will be released on – Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The game looks likely to bundle the three Castlevania games that were originally released via the GameBoy Advance.

2D side-scroller Castlevania: Circle Of The Moon was released in 2001. The game, set in 1830, saw players taking control of Nathan Graves (whose parents had died 10 years prior while fighting Dracula) as he tried to stop the rise of the vampire once more.

Castlevania: Harmony Of Dissonance released in 2002 and focuses on the descendants of a group of vampire hunters as they explore two connected castles as Juste Belmondo tries to rescue his childhood friend.

2003’s Castlevania: Aria Of Sorrow is set in 2035 and focuses on a teenager called Soma Cruz who has the power to absorb the souls of monsters and use their abilities.

Each release was critically praised at the time, which is why the three games hold an average Metacritic rating of 91. All three have only ever been available on GameBoy Advance and in a re-release on the Wii U Virtual Console in 2015.

