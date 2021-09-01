‘Uncharted’ collection may be heading to PC in December

A collection of the PlayStation-exclusive Uncharted series appears to be heading to PC before the end of the year.

The unofficial news comes from a post on ResetEra, which appears to show a scheduled post on the official PlayStation Twitter feed, which looks set to announce that Uncharted: The Naughty Dog PC Collection will be released on December 7. The pack also appears to be coming to both Steam and Epic Games Store.

The tweet is dated Monday September 6 at 10am. Although no time zone is indicated, the account itself has its location as California, which would indicate 10am PST, so 6pm BST. It’ll be worth keeping an on Sony’s social media channels around that time to see if the slip is authentic.

The collection looks set to contain all five main games in the Uncharted series to date: 2007’s Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, 2009’s Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, 2011’s Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, 2016’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and 2017’s Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

The series, developed by Naughty Dog, follows treasure hunter and general roguish sort Nathan Drake as he travels the globe, seeking out rare antiquities and remnants of lost cultures – a slightly more criminal Indiana Jones, for the uninitiated. A movie adaptation starring Spider-Man actor Tom Holland as Nathan Drake is set for release in February 2022.

Although Sony has yet to confirm anything officially, a collection of some of the best-selling PS3 and PS4 games of all time coming to PC is a natural fit for Sony’s expanding ambition in the PC gaming space. An Uncharted collection would fit neatly alongside other console exclusives, such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding, that have also made the leap to PC.

Elsewhere, it’s the end of an era as Metal Gear Solid V’s online servers for PS3 and Xbox 360 are shutting down. The game originally came out in 2015, so it’s had a good run on the now-retro consoles, at least.