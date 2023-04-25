“Under-valued and overworked” Sega workers file to unionise

Workers at Sega Of America have filed to unionise, with one organiser telling NME that staff feel “under-valued and overworked” at the Sonic The Hedgehog developer.

READ MORE: The 8 best PC games you need to play in 2023



Last night (April 24), staff at Sega Of America announced the formation of Allied Employees Guild Improving Sega (AEGIS-CWA), which has partnered with Communications Workers Of America to unionise their workplace.

As detailed on Twitter, AEGIS-CWA’ mission is to secure higher pay, improved benefits, more opportunities for advancement, improved workloads, and “adequate staffing of departments to end patterns of overwork”.

Advertisement

“Nearly a third of Sega’s long-time workers still lack full-time status, paid time off, proper training, or even bereavement leave, despite dedicating years of their lives to Sega,” wrote AEGIS-CWA.

AEGIS-CWA also alleged that a “lack of control over our own working conditions has greatly hampered” employees’ ability to create games at Sega.

We believe that the passionate, hardworking people at our Irvine offices deserve a say in our working conditions, and we are joining together to advocate for change in our workplace. This is our vision for the path forward. #UnionizeSEGA pic.twitter.com/G4v2TDl0kL — AEGIS-CWA 💙 #UnionizeSEGA (@takesAEGIS) April 24, 2023

Emma Geiger, a temp editor in Sega’s localisation department, told NME that the lack of control refers to “a few things, including remote versus in-office work and healthcare providers being changed without notice,” though that does not encompass all of the topics that AEGIS-CWA plans to raise with Sega.

Geiger added that although AEGIS-CWA members in different sections of Sega can have their own issues, “a common theme is generally feeling under-valued and overworked” at the company.

Geiger, who worked in quality assurance for several years before moving to localisation, said that fighting for better pay across Sega is something they feel strongly about.

Advertisement

“I remember how difficult it was to juggle tuition and living expenses even with a second job, another common phenomenon among coworkers,” shared Geiger. “Even now it’s difficult as rent and inflation rise, and wages remain stagnant. Whether you provide for yourself, or for a family, you deserve a real living wage.”

To be this good takes AEGIS. To be this good takes @SEGA… voluntarily recognizing our union. 💙 #UnionizeSEGA — AEGIS-CWA 💙 #UnionizeSEGA (@takesAEGIS) April 24, 2023

Geiger explained that unionisation was first discussed when workers found a “good number” of coworkers were “experiencing difficulty in one fashion or another,” leading to the decision to organise.

“The whole effort really does originate from wanting to improve your and your friends’ quality of life, to ease pain,” shared Geiger. “It’s an act of community.”

The formation of AEGIS-CWA has been underway for “well over a year,” meaning workers at Sega were in the process of organising while unionisation at the likes of ZeniMax, Keywords Studios, and Activision Blizzard made headlines in 2022.

“Seeing other companies such as TCGplayer and Activision Blizzard put themselves out there and win their recognition during that time has been immensely encouraging,” shared Geiger, who encouraged anyone “on the fence” about unionising to organise.

“Each time a video game union sees a victory of any kind, there’s a real sense of hope and solidarity that goes along with it.”

Looking ahead, AEGIS-CWA has claimed its demands are “already in line with Sega’s core values,” and has requested the company formally recognise the union “without delay”.

NME has reached out to Sega for comment.

In other gaming news, UKIE and Many Cats Studios have launched a campaign to platform disabled and neurodivergent individuals in the game industry.