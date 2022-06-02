‘Undertale”s Toby Fox is doing music for ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’

Undertale and Deltarune developer Toby Fox has announced that he is composing some of the music for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games.

Fox made the announcement yesterday (June 1) alongside the new trailer for the games. “I had the honour of composing the field music for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet,” he said.

“After creating a concept sketch, Game Freak arranged it into many versions that you’ll hear throughout the game. You can hear a bit of it in this trailer”. Fox also composed music for both Pokémon Sword and Shield, following his breakout success when coding, writing and composing for Undertale.

The trailer, which can be watched here, was released yesterday ahead of the game’s launch at the end of this year.

Both Scarlet and Violet are set to launch on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022, with the trailer showcasing each of the game’s new features. Players can explore with up to three other players, with the world now fully embracing a more non-linear open-world approach.

The trailer also has fans speculating about the themes of the game, as the names of the professors take influence from the Spanish for “past” and “future”, whilst the two legendary dragons (Koraidon and Miraidon) do something similar – as mirai means future and korai means ancient in Japanese.

The footage of Pokémon Centers also has some thinking the game may have a vehicle theme, as the buildings look like petrol stations and each legendary somewhat resembles a motorcycle.

