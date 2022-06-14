‘Undetected’ is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch

Undetected, the stealth game from developer Antonio Freyre is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

In a new Steam blog post, Freyre announced that he has partnered with publisher Digerati to bring the game to consoles as well as PC.

The developer also confirmed that Undetected will be participating in Steam Next Fest, meaning a brand new Steam demo is now available for fans to try out. You can also check out the new announcement trailer below:

“Featuring the game’s opening jungle section, the demo offers a chance to sample the stealth mechanics and try some of the non-lethal bullets and explosives you can use to distract and/or immobilize enemies,” Freyre explained.

The developer also shared his own commentary video going over the demo in more detail. There are multiple difficulty options, but Freyre chooses Infiltrator which is the normal mode.

As he plays, Freyre points out the game’s qualities, including its top-down action and exploration, as well as how shadows play a major role alongside the game’s stealth mechanics. An eye icon in the top right corner will indicate their visibility to enemies, so it’s important to avoid patches of light if they want to remain unseen.

In Undetected, enemies won’t have radars to acknowledge their presence. Instead, they’ll have icons that will indicate how close they are to the player, making it important for players to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

Freyre also showcases some action. If the player is located by an enemy, they can stun enemies with flash bullets and take them down swiftly with hand-to-hand combat. They’ll also be able to loot certain objects including key cards and other useful items, like smoke bombs.

Undetected doesn’t have a launch date just yet, but fans can wishlist the game on Steam now.

