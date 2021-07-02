Unreal 5 demo coming from ‘Gears Of War’ studio The Coalition

Gears Of War studio The Coalition will be presenting a new Unreal Engine 5 technical demo at this year’s Game Developer Conference (GDC).

Known as ‘Alpha Point’, the team has created the Xbox Series X demo to “internally evaluate” the new engine’s capabilities.

The technical demo will be presented by The Coalition’s technical director Kate Rayner and technical art director Colin Penty.

The hour-long session will take place on July 20 at 1.20pm PT / 9.20pm BST for GDC attendees.

According to the session’s official description, the presentation will cover “the learnings the team had while creating Nanite-resolution assets and incorporating them into a fully real-time lighting scenario with Lumen and Virtual Shadow Maps”.

“Performance and memory observations will be covered for Xbox Series X and S, as well as VFX, Blueprint, material setup, Temporal Super Resolution, and Virtual Texture findings.”

“The Coalition will also cover some preliminary findings on next-gen character creation and MetaHumans integration, demoing a next-generation character test running on Xbox Series X.”

Back in May, The Coalition announced that it had started to move its resources to focus on next-gen game development using Unreal 5, but that it won’t announce a new game “for some time”.

Later that month, Epic Games also made Unreal 5 freely available in early access. Therefore, anyone with an Epic Games Store account has been able to experiment with the new next-gen engine.

After debuting Unreal 5 with last year’s ‘Lumen in the Land of Nanite’ demo running on PS5 hardware, ‘Alpha Point’ will be a first exclusive look at the tech on Xbox Series X.

