Upcoming FPS ‘Selaco’ adds ‘F.E.A.R’-inspired Nailgun to arsenal

Upcoming indie FPS shooter, Selaco, will feature a Nailgun in its continuing bid to be inspired by the likes of classic FPS game, F.E.A.R, amongst others including Doom and Quake.

Announced via the Selaco Twitter account, the Selaco developer team showcased some of the game’s Nailgun in a 3-minute uncut gameplay video.

"Stick around!" The nailgun is here! We'll be showcasing more Nailgun action (including one of its many different Alt Fires) in our upcoming 3-minute uncut gameplay video. For now, have some footage of Dawn wrecking havoc with this new weapon!#GZDoom #indiedev #fps pic.twitter.com/pxT962hER6 — Selaco (@SelacoGame) July 31, 2021

The video demonstrated how the gun bears a lot of resemblance to F.E.A.R‘s famous Penetrator nailgun weapon which could fill enemies full of nails before pinning them to the wall. The best part about this new incarnation? It has alt-fire modes that could prove a lot of fun.

Selaco is being built on the GZDoom engine with the promise that it will feature “thrilling action set pieces, destructibility, smart AI, and a fleshed out story” according to the game’s Steam page. The description explains that it “draws inspiration heavily from F.E.A.R…while mixing traditional retro-FPS elements from Quake and Doom, along with some more modern features.”

Set during a violent invasion of Selaco, an underground facility that’s home to the surviving refugees after the fall of Earth, players will control Dawn, an ACE Security Captain who is attempting to figure out the truth behind Selaco’s murky history.

While that might sound quite dark, the Selaco team also used this time to highlight another new addition to the game – a banana. The weapon of sorts can be used to cause enemies to slip and fall over in comedic style, suggesting that not everything about Selaco will be as grim as the plot suggests.

There’s no word yet on a release date for Selaco.

