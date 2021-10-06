Upcoming ‘Grounded’ update adds a sandbox and a dungeon

Obsidian’s Grounded will be getting a significant update in October that adds a new sandbox biome and improvements to core systems.

Grounded is a game in which players have been shrunk to the size of an ant and must overcome the challenges of surviving in a bug-filled garden. The Hot and Hazy update will expand the game by adding a new sandbox biome that acts as a large desert. Obsidian will also be adding the first dungeon to Grounded, which will be a black anthill.

Players will be able to explore the Sandbox to find treasure and brave the deadly heat. If players want to explore the new land unimpeded, they will need to hunt down the new areas antlions. These will drop the required materials to craft armour that provides immunity to the heat.

Without the armour, players will need to keep to the shade and avoid spending too long exposed to the harsh temperatures. The Sandbox also includes a small oasis and a sandcastle for players to explore.

Grounded’s first dungeon will also be accessible to players in the update. To reach it, players will need to venture into a large tunnel in the sand, according to Eurogamer. Here there will be opportunities to take down ants and acquire materials to craft new gear. The black and hill also feature a miniboss that will need to be defeated across multiple phases.

A new picnic table and trash pile will also be coming in the update. This area offers more opportunities for resource gathering, platforming, and exploration. The haze biome, which was introduced in a previous update, has also received improvements. The area now contains an overhead research lab. New creatures have also been added to the zone, such as weevils, larvae, ladybirds, and gnats.

