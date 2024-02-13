Upcoming supernatural RPG ‘The Thaumaturge’ moved to early March

Upcoming supernatural RPG The Thaumaturge will be released in early March in order to offer it “more breathing room” out of February.

Developer Fool’s Theory and publisher 11 Bit Studios shared the news on social media and in a post to the game’s Steam listing. The Thaumaturge was originally intended to launch for Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG.com on February 20.

“We’re happy to share that the game is now complete, and numerous reviewers have it already in their hands.

With February’s busy launch period, we've decided to move the release of the Thaumaturge to March 4th, 2024. The game is complete, but we want to give it space so it can be enjoyed the way we believe it deserves. See you in 1905 Warsaw and thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/2TEvgwTqrh — The Thaumaturge (@thaumaturgegame) February 12, 2024

“At the same time, taking February’s busy launch period into account and the opening for a better release window, we’ve decided to take this opportunity to give The Thaumaturge more breathing room so it receives the attention we believe it deserves.”

The response to the announcement has been positive, with developer FLAT28 offering a message of “good luck” to the team, alongside fans praising the “smart” decision to delay.

The story is set in the 20th century in the heart of Warsaw, Poland, where the city has become a melting pot of ethnicities, religions and backgrounds while under the thumb of imperial Russia.

However, in the world of The Thaumaturge, there are individuals with an inherited innate power to tame creatures from the supernatural realm. The central character Wiktor is one of these Thaumaturges and the player will be able to decide how his powers develop over the course of his journey.

As well as this, Wiktor’s talent discerns the darkness inside humans’ souls, and through this the player can manipulate other characters to follow their direction.

Similar to Baldur’s Gate 3, combat is turn-based and involves human attacks in addition to psychic attacks from the supernatural creatures that Wiktor has on his side.

