Kadabra’s decades-long absence from the popular Pokémon Trading Card Game has finally been resolved, thanks to a change of heart from Uri Geller.

The Psychic type Pokémon, which is always seen holding a bent spoon, is named Yungerer in Japan, unequivocally linking him to celebrity illusionist Yuri Geller. The reference was noticed by Geller back in 2000, and the magician sued Nintendo for basing the Pokémon on him.

As this was the height of the Pokémon Card game craze, he also requested that Nintendo stop creating and printing Kadabra cards, which The Gamer discovered was the reason behind the Pokémon’s absence from the Card game, which has continued until now.

Advertisement

Kadabra is the middle of the Abra and Alakazam evolution game, so the card game has needed to introduce special rules and items to allow Abra to leapfrog the evolution.

This is all set to change now, due to reporting by The Gamer, which has seen Geller receive a lot of emails on the subject, causing him to have a change of mind. Geller sent an email to the site saying:

“Due to the tremendous volume of emails I am still getting begging me to allow Nintendo to bring back Kadabra/Yungeller, I sent […] a letter to the chairman of Nintendo giving them permission to relaunch the Uri Geller Kadabra/Yungeller worldwide.”

They continued to report that his email said that his letter was picked up by two Nintendo representatives, which may see changes to the card game in the near future.

Pokémon is currently going through a spate of announcements ahead of its 25th anniversary. Original Thread revealed that they are going to be creating masks with Pokémon designs on them, and the release of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl have been recently rumoured according to a prominent leaker.

Advertisement

Free-to-Play MOBA style game Pokémon Unite and a sequel to Pokémon Snap are also set for release at some time in the near future.