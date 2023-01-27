Uri Geller apologises to Pokémon TCG fans as Kadabra returns after 22 year lawsuit

Uri Geller has apologised to Pokémon fans after having Kadabra banned from the Pokémon Trading Card Game for 22 years.

READ MORE: Feargus Urquhart is doing what he does best



The illusionist and magician sued The Pokémon Company in 2000, claiming Kadabra was an unofficial likeness of him. At the time, the BBC reported that Geller stated: “Nintendo turned me into an evil, occult Pokémon character. Nintendo stole my identity by using my name and my signature image.”

Geller has become synonymous with spoon bending through the use of his mental ‘abilities’. Kadabra is the second stage of the Abra evolution, the precursor to Alakazam. Geller took exception to the Pokémon who is often pictured carrying a spoon – believing it to be a riff on his image. The last print of a Kadabra card (see below) was made in 2002.

Advertisement

However, it seems that Geller has now had a change of heart regarding Kadabra. Speaking to PokeBeach Geller is quoted as saying: “I’m pleased Pokemon fans are excited to see Kadabra return to the card game. I want to thank the Pokemon fans who reached out to me over the years, including the ones from PokeBeach, who kept contacting me.

“It was you and my granddaughters that got me to change my mind. Now we can all see Kadabra reunited with the original Pokemon in the card game this summer. I admit I was a fool. It was a devastating mistake for me to sue Pokemon. Forgive me.”

Geller later posted a video recap of the story on his own social media, saying he “released” The Pokémon Company from the ban on the card. The video can be seen further on down the page.

"It was you and my granddaughters that got me to change my mind. Now we can all see Kadabra reunited with the original Pokemon in the card game this summer. I admit I was a fool. It was a devastating mistake for me to sue Pokemon. Forgive me." (More in the article.) — PokeBeach.com 💧 (@pokebeach) January 26, 2023

Pokemon Card 151

June 16. will feature the first Kadabra, who hasn’t appeared on cards since 2002 due to a legal dispute between Pokémon and Geller, who sued them due to the likeness yungeller and Uri GELLER. I released Pokémon from the ban. Forgive me.#Pokemon pic.twitter.com/QwLviQJbS4 — Uri Geller (@theurigeller) January 25, 2023

Advertisement

Kadabra’s card is due to be put back into print and circulation with the The Pokémon Card 151 set. The set is believed to have a released date of June 16, 2023.

The Pokémon Trading Card game is no stranger to a good plot twist, with some cards now commanding price-tags of a million dollars and above. Earlier on this month it was reported that stores in Japan were being hit in a series of robberies in order to obtain Pokémon cards.

According to Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department, a store in Machida had 60 Pokémon and other collectible cards worth 8.5million yen (£52,980) stolen in early December.