‘Valheim’ developer doesn’t condone paid mods

Iron Gate has clarified its stance on Valheim mods, saying that it doesn’t condone locking modded content behind a paywall.

In a recent Steam news post, the developer explained that it had been getting many questions about mods recently and wanted to clarify its stance for players (via PCGamer).

“First of all, while we don’t have any official mod support, we are definitely happy to see that people are engaging with our game and creating their own mods for it,” Iron Gate said.

The developer went on to say that those who create and use mods are “done at your own risk” and that it can’t guarantee that mods will be compatible with future versions of the game.

The post then moved into the topic of paid mods, with Iron Gate explaining that although it understands that modders spend a lot of time creating them and might want financial compensation, it doesn’t condone paid mods. It asks users to instead show support by donating instead.

“Iron Gate does not condone locking modded content behind a paywall,” the post reads. “We feel that charging money for a mod is against the creative and open spirit of modding itself, and therefore we urge all mod authors to make their mods freely available to all who want to play them.

“This should include the whole mod, and not just have part of the mod available for free while another part of it costs money. If you want to show your appreciation for a mod author you can of course still support them with a voluntary donation, but we do not want payment to be a requirement to access a mod.”

Iron Gate added that it would like it if mods are made clear that they are unofficial mods, both in-game and on any website, explaining that “sometimes joining a modded dedicated server will automatically trigger a download of a mod, and we simply want to avoid confusion for players.”

