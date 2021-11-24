‘Valheim’ developers are “excited” for the Steam Deck

Valheim developers Iron Gate have revealed they are “excited” about the Steam Deck, the new handheld console from Valve.

In a new interview with TheGamer, Iron Gate programmer and designer Jonathan Smårs has said that “Valheim worked pretty much as-is on the Steam Deck without any real issues, both the Linux version and through proton. Mainly we are working on a few controller accessibility issues and some font sizes to make sure everything is readable.”

“We are very impressed with the Steam Deck,” Smårs added. “We are very excited for its release. Having such a huge library of games available on day one should be a very interesting prospect for on the go and console gamers alike.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, it was announced that the release of the console would be delayed due to “supply issues.”

Steam Deck is delayed by two months. Learn more here https://t.co/BOxpdrMGIr pic.twitter.com/5txJxSoJu9 — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) November 10, 2021

The console will now start shipping from February 2022, with Valve saying: “The launch of Steam Deck will be delayed by two months. We’re sorry about this—we did our best to work around the global supply chain issues, but due to material shortages, components aren’t reaching our manufacturing facilities in time for us to meet our initial launch dates.”

Valve have also revealed they’ll be reviewing every game available on the Steam Deck, with “Deck Verified” status being awarded to games that pass four tests: input, seamlessness, display and system support.

“We’ve already started reviewing titles and will continue to check games through launch and beyond. This is an ongoing evaluation of the entire catalogue and a game’s rating can change over time – titles will be re-reviewed as the developer releases updates or the Deck’s software improves.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, ​​Valve revealed more hardware info on the Steam Deck during the Steamworks Virtual Conference, a series of six streamed videos that, while targeted at developers creating games for the Steam Deck, was free for anyone to watch.