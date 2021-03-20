‘Valheim’ hits 6million players and teases information about its first update

Valheim has sold 6million copies, and Iron Gate Studios has released a tease of an upcoming update to celebrate.

The game has continued to perform well since launch, managing to sell over 2million copies within its first fortnight, and the developers have communicated their intentions for the future of the game.

In an update via Steam, Iron Gate said: “We are very honored to have gotten the opportunity to take part in several interviews, from podcasts and gaming newslets to Swedish television! It has been a hectic time, but worry not! We are of course still working on the game.”

“Our programmer has since launch worked hard (and still is) on high priority bugs and issues that have been reported by you players,” continues Iron Gate, citing networking issues and balance tweaks to the in-game bug that has been dubbed “Deathsquito” as top priority for fixes at the time of writing.

The update then teases progress on the game’s road map, and the upcoming Hearth and Home update.

“Much of our focus has been on play testing and bug fixing, but as things are calming down since launch, we can spend more time working on our first big update!”

Since its Early Access release, Valheim has proven extremely popular with players. A recent mod has brought together the Better Continents mod and the WorldGenOptions mod to let players conquer an in-game version of Europe.

Elsewhere, players are using the building options in Valheim to craft replicas of their favourite video game locales, such as a community project that has begun to recreate Whiterun from Bethesda’s popular RPG Skyrim.