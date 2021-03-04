Valheim surpasses 5 million units sold on Steam

Valheim has officially reached the milestone of 5 million units sold in its first month of Early Access.

Developers Iron Gate posted a community update via Steam announcing the new milestone. They said: “You’ve done it again! As you are reading this, the Valkyries have ferried more than FIVE MILLION souls to Valheim to uncover ancient treasures, sail savage seas and secure the tenth norse world.”

Iron Gate also revealed player statistics since the game launched in Early Access last month. Apparently the player base has managed to spend more than 15,000 years playing Valheim, as well as pushing the game to number 39 in the best user reviewed games of all time on Steam.

Along with those milestones, 35 million hours of gameplay has also been watched on Twitch.

In its first week of launch, Valheim crossed 1 million units sold and was shortly after pushed to the top ten list of Steam games, peaking at over 350,000 players.

Three weeks after launching, the game crossed another milestone of 3 million units sold, and broke the game’s previous concurrent player record with a massive 423,000 players online simultaneously. Currently, Valheim has over 120,000 Overwhelmingly Positive player reviews on Steam, and Iron Gate already has a roadmap planned for the game’s future.

Jordan Oloman wrote, “Valheim toes an almost perfect line between pushing players out into the great unknown and making them want to value and develop their homestead.”