‘Valorant’ cheating reports are at “the lowest they’ve ever been”

Riot Games has shared that cheating in Valorant seems to be at the lowest point it’s ever been.

As spotted by The Loadout, a new Valorant blog has updated fans on the state of cheating within the competitive shooter.

Matt “K3o” Paoletti shared the report on behalf of Valorant‘s anti-cheat team and revealed that “the number of report rates for cheating are trending downward, and are at the lowest they’ve ever been”.

“We’ve invested a great deal of time, both through operational and technical advancements, to make sure that cheating is at a sustainably low level, and most importantly, that cheating is never a viable way to long term competitive success in Valorant.”

Describing the team’s efforts in the “arms race” against cheating, Paoletti mentions utilising “continual improvements to Vanguard” and identifying evolving methods of cheat executions to eliminate hacking from the shooter.

The blog also states that automated bans are being dished out to players who engage in “bussing”, which involves a “legitimate” player queuing up with a cheater who wins matches on their behalf to “bus” them to higher ranks.

Valorant uses Vanguard, a kernel-level anti-cheat software, as its primary form of defence against cheating. While some have criticised Vanguard for requiring a high level of access within PCs to run, other studios have started utilising kernel-level anti-cheat systems in their games.

Most notably, Activision recently announced Ricochet, a “multi-faceted approach to combat cheating” that operates similarly to Vanguard. Ricochet will first launch in Warzone before arriving in Call Of Duty: Vanguard at a later date. Shortly after announcing the software, Activision shared that Ricochet remains “all good” despite reports that the software had been leaked to cheaters.

