‘Valorant’ developer Riot Games may be working on a ‘Destiny’-style shooter

A new job listing has suggested that Riot Games, the developer behind League Of Legends and Valorant, is working on an action role-playing game (ARPG) in the style of Destiny.

The job listing (via Gamesradar) advertises for a game designer to work on progression and metasystems for an “unpublished R&D product” that Riot describes as one of its next “big bets.”

It goes on to explain that successful applicants will design progression systems and a player economy that can span from a single session to multiple seasons,

Under desired qualifications, Riot asks for a “deep insight into modern progression systems in MMOFPS, competitive shooter, and season-driven ARPG games.”

That last line suggests that Riot’s unannounced R&D project is a multiplayer shooter in the style of Bungie‘s Destiny series, which is a first-person looter shooter with an MMO format.

However, the project’s very early stages mean it may not necessarily come to fruition or resemble its original description. Additionally, the game would realistically be many years from launch – so it’s unlikely Riot will be ready to talk about this project for some time.

However, the studio’s publishing arm – Riot Forge – recently confirmed that it has several games in the works for 2023. The first to launch will be The Mageseeker: A League Of Legends Story, a spin-off set to release in spring that follows League champion Sylas as he rebels against Demacia.

The second game, a time-bending platformer called Convergence, is aiming for a summer 2023 launch, while “heartwarming single-player adventure” Song Of Nunu will release this coming winter.

The last games Riot Forge published were Ruined King and HexTech Mayhem, which were released in 2021.

In other gaming news, Mortal Kombat 12 may be released this year, according to Warner Bros Discovery’s CEO.