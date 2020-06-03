‘Valorant’ launch patch introduces new map, game mode

Riot Games’ much-anticipated FPS Valorant is out now. It arrived with a launch patch that introduces several brand-new features.

Patch v1.0 adds the Ascent map, which is described as “an open playground for small wars of position and attrition”, plus a beta version of Spike Rush mode, which delivers a “fresh and more hectic flavour of Valorant”.

“As our new map for launch, Ascent will be slightly more common in our Matchmaking rotation for the first few days so that you can get more opportunities to play on the map,” Riot noted.

The update also finally introduces Reyna as an agent, who was previously teased by the game’s character design lead, Ryan ‘Morello’ Scott. He previously stated that players would be “making a big bet picking Reyna” as her abilities are completely reliant on her getting kills.

Other changes include buffs and nerfs to agents such as Sage, Omen, Phoenix, Raze and Jett, bug fixes for framerate drops, as well as a “restructured” version of the Split map. Competitive Mode will also be unavailable at launch as the team focuses on game stability first.

Check out the full list of patch notes on the official Valorant website.

Valorant launched yesterday (June 2) worldwide for PC. Players who had played the game during its closed beta period had their accounts reset for the official release to allow for an even playing field for all new players.

In other Riot Games news, the company previously announced that the upcoming League Of Legends mobile game, Wild Rift, will enter the alpha testing stage sometime this month for players in Brazil and the Philippines.