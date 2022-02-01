‘Valorant’ patch 4.02 tackles issues with inactive and toxic players

Update 4.02 is live in Valorant, and developer Riot Games has outlined the changes coming to the competitive shooter.

A few changes and updates have been announced as part of update 4.02 for Valorant, so a breakdown of the completed list of the patch notes can be found below.

Multiple performance updates have arrived in 4.02, including better latency for windowed fullscreen mode, in an effort to match it up with when fullscreen is being used exclusively. The notes add that “these improvements should play well with in-game overlays, however, having another program’s window on top of your gameplay window will negate these benefits.”

There are also a handful of performance updates for Valorant as well, including an AFK (away from keyboard) detection buff, better detections for non-participatory behaviour done whilst in-game, and agent-select reporting. The latter means that players can right click players before games start and report them for disruptive behaviour.

A few bug fixes around cosmetics and agents are also now in play in Valorant, as now a bug concerning the second inspect animation the bulldog – which saw the pulsing effects around the Spectrum Z logo appear next to the guns trigger – has been fixed.

The agent problem that has been fixed involved an issue where Killjoy’s Alarmbot and turret were irretrievable after being resurrected by Sage.

Lastly in regards to the patch notes is a problem that Riot is currently working on, which sees the projectile follow bugging out for the Observer follower. No date has been given for the fix, although it should be sorted soon.

The full patch notes can be found on the official website.

Recently, the Valorant developer also said it would be shifting to a new five year plan last month, adding that it will pay employees to quit the company if they aren’t “on board” with the change in direction. Staff who decide the new direction at Riot isn’t for them can leave with 25 per cent of their annual salary, COBRA benefits, and their bonuses in full.

This follows the paying out of a gender discrimination lawsuit at the developer, which went to “approximately 1,065 woman employees and 1,300 women contract workers’.

In other news, the newest champion in League Of Legends is Renata Glasc, who will be joining the game on February 16.