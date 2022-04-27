‘Valorant’ patch 4.08 introduces Fade and nerfs Jett

The latest Valorant patch is here, bringing with it a number of changes, including the new character Fade.

Earlier this week Riot Games unveiled Fade, the next character joining Valorant in patch 4.08, available now. Riot has now also released the patch notes for this newest update, which nerfs Jett’s dash ability, as revealed last week. Jett isn’t the only character to receive changes in this update though.

Neon has received some quality of life changes, where now, once she kills an enemy, the battery energy she receives has been increased to 100 per cent, up from 25 per cent. Riot noted in the patch notes that Neon has “faced some friction when using movement to lead into combat,” so have made some changes like the velocity restriction being removed, and being able to slide sideways and forward, with the only requirement being that she is moving.

Advertisement

And Sova has received a big number of changes too. For this update, Riot “wanted to focus on addressing the amount of space that the Owl Drone practically guaranteed, and introduce additional counter play opportunities for opponents.”

In gameplay terms, the duration of the drone has been reduced from 10 seconds to seven seconds. Its health has been reduced from 125 points to 100. And the dart reveal has reduced the number of pings from three to two, with the initial delay before the first ping increased from 1.2 seconds to 1.6.

In terms of competitive updates, there’s a reduced rank rating gain and loss penalty for different 5-stack configurations. For example, if everyone in a player’s party is Iron-Diamond 2, there’s no reduced rank rating penalty if you’re within normal grouping, but there’s a 25 per cent penalty for all players if one of them falls outside of normal grouping.

And bugs such as instances where Yoru would teleport out of bounds when using Gatecrash have been fixed as part of this patch too.

You can check out the full patch notes here.

Advertisement

In other news, Dead by Daylight is adding its first LGBTQIA2+ character with its next update.