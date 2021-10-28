‘Valorant’ upcoming agent release has been delayed by two weeks

Riot Games has announced that the upcoming agent for Valorant has been pushed back two weeks behind the Episode 3 Act III update.

Agents tend to drop at the start of a new act, so character producer John Goscicki took to a Valorant blog post to break the news: “Episode 3 Act III kicks off soon, and we know because of our past cadence that you’ve come to expect new Agents to drop with the start of a new Act. I’m here on behalf of the team to tell you that the next Agent, who goes by “———,” will launch two weeks after the start of EP3 Act III, with Patch 3.10.”

Goscicki adds that the team wants to bring the agent to the quality bar that players expect, saying that “sometimes the last ten per cent of work really brings together the previous 90 per cent of work.” One of the main reasons also cited is that the character’s visual cues aren’t at the level of clarity the developers want them to be, as “decisions are made in milliseconds” in the game.

Not all hope is lost, though, as the end of the post announces that players can get a look at the new agent tomorrow (October 29) at 4pm BST/ 8am PT/ 11am ET.

The delay is only for one patch cycle because of the two-week delay, so players aren’t waiting that long from the initially intended release.

