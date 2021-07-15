Valve announce the Steam Deck, a Switch-esque handheld for your PC games – and it has a dock

Valve is entering the handheld market with the Steam Deck, a handheld PC that can play your entire PC library on the go.

After months of speculation about the SteamPal, a Valve-produced Switch-esque PC, Valve’s offering seems fairly comprehensive.

Technically, it’s no slouch. It has a 7-inch touch screen, trackpads, gyro controls, a choice of 64, 256 or 512GB storage (with expandable memory via an SD card slot) and a 7-8 hour battery life.

Introducing Steam Deck: powerful, portable PC gaming starting at $399. Designed by Valve, powered by Steam. Shipping December 2021. Learn more at https://t.co/ZOTx3KUCVK and reserve yours tomorrow. #SteamDeck pic.twitter.com/jcgbaKfT9c — Steam (@Steam) July 15, 2021

Valve has partnered with AMD to create a custom Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) for the Steam Deck that will be optimised for handheld gaming. The plan is this handheld machine will run the latest in AAA games, while sustaining battery life.

Right now, you can pay for a reservation on the Steam Deck page from tomorrow, and Valve claim you’ll be invited to complete your purchase in December this year. UK prices have since been revealed as follows:

64GB model for £349 includes:

64GB eMMC internal storage

Carrying case

256GB model for £459 includes:

256GB NVMe SSD internal storage

Faster storage

Carrying case

Exclusive Steam Community profile bundle

512GB model for £569 includes:

512GB NVMe SSD internal storage

Fastest storage

Premium anti-glare etched glass

Exclusive carrying case

Exclusive Steam Community profile bundle

Exclusive virtual keyboard theme

To complete the Switch comparison, there will be a dock.

Valve claims: “the official dock props up your Steam Deck while connecting to external displays, wired networking, USB peripherals, and power. You can also use a powered USB-C hub, if you’ve got one lying around.”

The dock will be sold separately.