Valve hides ‘Left 4 Dead 3’ reference in ‘Counter-Strike 2’ files

A reference to a third entry in Valve‘s Left 4 Dead series has been found in the files of the developer’s latest game, Counter-Strike 2.

As highlighted by fans on Steam’s subreddit (via Eurogamer), a line reading “Left4Dead3” appears in the code for Counter-Strike 2, which was revealed earlier in the month.

While the “severity” of Left 4 Dead 3 is listed as “high” in the code, its priority is listed at “none” — suggesting that if this code is anything to go by, Valve isn’t in a rush to create the long-awaited follow-up.

It’s been 14 years since the last Left 4 Dead game was released, as Left 4 Dead 2 launched in November 2009. While Left 4 Dead 3 was mentioned in a presentation for the HTC Vive in 2020, Valve acknowledged that it “did briefly explore some Left 4 Dead next gen opportunities a few years ago” but had nothing in the works (via IGN).

The studio added it is “absolutely not” working on anything related to Left 4 Dead, and hasn’t done so “for years”.

However, recent years have seen the studio launch a number of long-awaited follow-ups to their franchises. 2004’s Half-Life 2 received VR spin-off Half-Life: Alyx in 2020, while last week saw Valve reveal Counter-Strike 2 — a Source 2 upgrade for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which launched in 2012.

As for what Counter-Strike 2 will bring, Valve has teased the likes of major visual upgrades, sub-tick servers, and overhauls for a number of CS:GO maps.

As part of the announcement, Valve shared a look at Counter-Strike‘s iconic Dust 2 map, which has been given a makeover in the Source 2 engine.

However, some maps – such as Nuke and Overpass – will receive more significant changes.

Besides the newly-updated maps, Valve has also confirmed that Counter-Strike 2 will not take away players’ CS:GO skins. Instead, players will keep all of their cosmetics — some of which will benefit from the shooter’s better-looking gun models.