Valve open to adding Xbox Game Pass to Steam

Valve has announced that it has no intentions of creating a Steam Pass, but that it would assist Microsoft in getting Xbox Game Pass on Steam instead.

Speaking to Valve’s founder Gabe Newell, PC Gamer asked if there were any plans for a subscription service from Valve, or if Microsoft’s Game Pass would ever appear on the platform.

“I don’t think it’s something that we think we need to do ourselves, building a subscription service at this time,” Newell said. “But for their customers, it’s clearly a popular option, and we’d be more than happy to work with them to get that on Steam.”

While many of Microsoft’s games end up on Steam, Game Pass itself is still locked to the Microsoft Store.

However, bringing Game Pass to Steam is not without precedent. Last year EA’s subscription service, EA Play, joined Steam and brought with it a new “memberships” section to the store page.

“We’ve talked to people there quite a bit about that topic,” Newell said. “If your customers want it, then you should figure out how to make it happen. That’s where we’re at.”

Last week, Valve added a new feature to its Steam library that allowed players to check which of their games are Steam Deck compatible. Games are given a compatibility rating, revealing if a game is Steam Deck verified, playable (may require extra work), unsupported or untested.

By signing in at this link, users can see the compatibility list of their own Steam library. A full list of verified games and details can also be found here.

