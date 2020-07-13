Valve’s ‘Half-Life’ team want to create a “full-scale” non-VR game

Valve’s Half-Life development team reportedly want to build a “full-scale” non-VR Half-Life game, according to video game journalist Geoff Keighley.

In Keighley’s new interactive “storybook” Half-Life: Alyx – Final Hours, which goes behind the scenes on the development of the VR game, the journalist claims that the Half-Life development team are ready to work on a full Half-Life game.

“Privately, most of the team hopes that the next big thing will indeed be a full-scale Half-Life game built not for VR,” Keighley wrote, “but as a game accessible across all traditional gaming platforms.”

Keighley also stated that the success of Half-Life: Alyx seems to have reinvigorated the team. “This ice has been broken, now we’re hoping to smash through the ice completely,” Phil Co, a level designer at Valve, told Keighley. “We’re not afraid of Half-Life no more.”

“Going from [Half-Life: Alyx] to a new big thing, which will be even bigger, is pretty exciting,” added Tejeev Kohli, one of Valve’s programmers and designers.

During Half-Life: Alyx – Final Hours, Keighley noted that a “small team” at Valve had started work on a “top secret” project at the beginning of 2018. However, no details regarding the project were unveiled.

The last non-VR instalment in the Half-Life series was 2007’s Half-Life 2: Episode Two. The game was the second part of a planned trilogy of games that would continue the story of Half-Life 2, but Episode Three would be delayed and subsequently cancelled in 2011.

Earlier this year, a revamped version of Valve’s digital CCG, Artifact entered beta. However, the developer warned that there will be “bugs, temp art, and data may be reset early in the beta”.