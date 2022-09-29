‘Vampire Survivors’ 1.0 release gets October release date

The wildly-popular Vampire Survivors is finally launching out of Steam Early Access, with its 1.0 release scheduled to hit on October 20.

Developer Poncle has added that the 1.0 release will be a major content update that completes the game – however, this is apparently not the end of the story, as the game will be receiving “plenty of post-launch support.”

Players on both Steam and Game Pass for PC will receive the update simultaneously. The game will then leave Game Preview “sometime soon after” with various small updates, including adding achievements.

“I started making Vampire Survivors at the peak of the pandemic after working for a popular burger chain and later as a web developer, because I wanted something to play in the evenings for myself,” said developer Luca Galante (aka Poncle) in a release.

“The attacks are designed to be automatic so that the player can concentrate on something else while playing and just have a good time. I never thought Vampire Survivors would become such a big hit. It’s really an indie dream come true! I can’t wait until players can see the surprises we have planned for the full launch day!”

Exact details about the contents of the 1.0 release have yet to be revealed, though Poncle promises that it has some “surprises in store.”

The release will include some gameplay tweaks, and the v1.0 version of Vampire Survivors will be available in a number of new languages, with the game to be available in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Polish, Portuguese, Turkish, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Japanese.

The developer will also post daily teasers about the 1.0 update for the 14 days leading up to launch, with their Vampiric “Advent Calendar” beginning on October 7.

Back in February, NME spoke to Vampire Survivors creator Luca Galante, who shared his experiences of quitting his brand new job in order to dedicate his attention on the game’s development:

“I just felt like I didn’t have a choice, really. I just thought that I would regret not trying to spend as much time as I could on this. This is clearly a success, I spent almost nothing on the original game, I really wasn’t expecting this kind of attention – I just wanted a little something I could play and relax [with] over the weekend.”

