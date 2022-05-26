‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt’ ranked mode temporarily disabled as developer makes balance changes

Sharkmob has disabled Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt‘s ranked mode until the next update arrives.

In a new Steam blog post from yesterday (May 25), the developer announced the temporary change, saying: “After careful evaluation, we have decided to pause Ranked mode temporarily until the new update arrives.

“We hope the new balance changes and gamepad improvements will increase the mode’s popularity again and make matchmaking viable once more.”

The next update is scheduled to arrive in June and will introduce gamepad improvements, which Sharkmob said “needs a bit of love”. Players can expect a range of new adjustments from response curve, sensitivity, acceleration, aim assist, aim slowdown, turn assist, and more (via, PCGamer).

“We have tweaked the current system, replaced our dynamic response curve with a more traditional exponential curve, set the acceleration to a fixed speed and adjusted the aim assist to fit what we have,” explained lead designer Gustav Stigenius.

“We feel like this is a great step in the right direction, but we’re only at the beginning of the road. Stay tuned for a follow-up article where we deep-dive into reworking the controller look, aim, scope turn rate, aim assist and settings so that you can customise your game experience.”

The update will also feature bug fixes that range across PC and PS5, as well as user interface and balance changes. The balance changes will address the Bloodhunted timer, which is being decreased, along with melee lifesteal and shotgun rebalancing.

In NME’s three-star Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt review, Jake Tucker said: “Bloodhunt is pretty good, but not good enough. With the popularity of battle royale games waning as a whole, Bloodhunt is unlikely to find its audience. For those that dig it, though, this is a bloody good time. It’s just hard not to be frustrated by the game’s several minor issues.”

In other news, Returnal could be coming to PC as indicated by a Steam listing.