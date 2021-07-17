‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’ ex-dev unsure it’s “still breathing”

Game designer Chris Avellone has shed light on his time working on Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, which he alleges has seen further staff turnover behind the scenes.

Chris Avellone has commented on the allegedly troubled development behind Bloodlines 2, which he worked on from 2016 to 2018.

Taking to a Medium blog to discuss where he believes the project stands now, Avellone claims he has “no fucking idea.” Though he asks readers not to take it as a negative, Avellone further states: “I genuinely have no idea what’s going on with it, where it is, or if it’s still breathing.”

What the fuck happened to Bloodlines 2?https://t.co/fDuRknna0Y — Chris Avellone (@ChrisAvellone) July 16, 2021

Further into the blog, Avellone makes comments that suggest turnover within the Bloodlines 2 project has continued behind close doors, saying: “No one I worked with in the trenches still works at Hardsuit Labs. Even more interestingly, the Paradox producers I used to work with aren’t at Paradox anymore”.

This follows multiple high-profile dismissals in August 2020, including lead narrative designer Brian Mitsoda – who, despite working on the original Bloodlines, was dismissed shortly after Paradox announced a delay to the sequel.

Avellone expressed disapproval with the dismissal, saying he believes it “sucks to prop someone up, have them advertise your game is the real deal, and then yank the rug out at the end”.

Avellone also disputes separate reports that he was let go from the project following accusations of sexual assault, which he has addressed in another blog. He claims that he was finished with Bloodlines 2 before Paradox Interactive confirmed it publicly in 2020, and that “they didn’t use anything I wrote during that time, which was a number of major characters and side missions”.

