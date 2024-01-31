‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’ gameplay revealed in new trailer

A new trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has been released, showcasing the Brujah clan and the mechanics that players can expect to see in the game.

The reveal showed off various dialogue tree options that will be available in the game, with different options changing how the world around you reacts to your presence. The player character in the trailer is part of the Brujah clan, known for being more aggressive in both combat and the trailer, which leads to more short-tempered dialogue options.

“The gameplay and action of Bloodlines 2 is a sort of dance. As players explore the world, soak in the atmosphere, and make strategic choices, they affect their relationships with the characters around them,” Alex Skidmore, creative director at developer The Chinese Room explained.

“Players can choose their legend, but the world is dynamic, and characters will remember how you treat them. Think carefully, and trust no one.”

In addition to this, the trailer showed off the combat options that are available in the game, showcasing an extremely aggressive approach that can both be used for noisy decimations of your enemies and for stealthy approaches so that nobody is alerted to your presence.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has been in development since 2019, and is a sequel to the 2004 title Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. The game was initially due to release in 2020, before then-developer Hardsuit Labs left the project.

Publisher Paradox Interactive announced at the time that it was working with another (then unnamed) developer to finish the game, before announcing in September 2023 that The Chinese Room has taken over all developmental duties on the game.

