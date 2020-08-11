Hardsuit Labs and Paradox Interactive have announced that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has been delayed.

The game was initially set to release later this year, however has now moved to 2021 to allow the team more time to ensure the best experience possible.

In a message to fans via Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’s official Twitter, the teams behind the game disclosed the reasons behind the delay.

“Due to the quality bar and ambitions we have set for ourselves, we have made the difficult decision that we need more time,” the teams told fans. “This means that our goal to release in 2020 is no longer possible. Moving launch is one of the changes we are making to ensure the best player experience possible.”

The statement went on and made a promise to expect more information for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 over the coming months.

Both companies also acknowledged that this news will disappoint an array of fans and concluded the statement by sympathising with the community.

“We understand that this will be a disappointment to many of you, but we also appreciate how our ambition is echoed through many parts of the community. We hope you understand that, while difficult, this is the right call.”

You can read the full statement from the companies below:

Recently, Indie French developer Big Bad Wolf revealed it is also working on an instalment in the same universe, titled Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

Little is known about the game as of now, but fans of the series can expect to see it hitting consoles and PC sometime in 2021.