Van Gogh Pikachu Pokémon card pulled from museum amid “safety” concerns

The Van Gogh Museum has announced that the promotional ‘Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat’ Pokémon card will no longer be available as a result of scalpers causing “safety and security” concerns.

The ‘Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat’ card is inspired by one of Vincent Van Gogh’s self portraits and was a part of the collaboration between The Van Gogh Museum and The Pokémon Company.

Purchases of the special Van Gogh and Pokémon collection came with a free Van Gogh Pikachu card, however, scalpers descended on the museum once the event went live to re-sell the card for hundreds of dollars online.

The Pokémon x Van Gogh collaboration was a disaster, serving as a stark reminder of human greed and lust. Images and videos circulating online depict scalpers hoarding multiple items from the collaboration, a disheartening sight. To the museum: You had to have seen the long… pic.twitter.com/QAHhZkqm5K — DachshundWizard 🧙🏻‍♂️ (@dachshundwizard) September 28, 2023

Earlier this month, The Pokémon Company addressed the lack of stock and said that it was “actively working” to offer solutions to fans who missed out. Yet, it appeared that, in the best interest of visitors as well as collectors, the ‘Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat’ card should not return to the museum shop.

“The Van Gogh Museum and The Pokémon Company International take the safety and security of visitors and staff very seriously,” said The Van Gogh Museum in its frequently asked questions about the Pokémon crossover event.

“Recently, a small group of individuals has created an undesirable situation that has led us to take the difficult decision to remove the Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat promo card from the museum.

“In this way, visitors will be able to experience this special collection of Pokémon paintings and the rest of the museum in a safe and enjoyable manner.”

The card will be available through the online Canadian, UK and US Pokémon Centre in the future and The Van Gogh Museum advised that fans keep a weather eye out for updates on Pokémon’s official email and social media channels.

Additionally, a number of participating retailers in the Netherlands will stock the card in early 2024, but it will not be found at the museum.

