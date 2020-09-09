Vehicles have been added back into ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’

Infinity Ward has re-introduced vehicles to Call Of Duty: Warzone, following its removal on September 6 due to a bug.

Vehicles were first removed from Warzone earlier this week because of a game-breaking bug that crashed the server and booted players of an ongoing game back to the lobby if a player took a vehicle beyond the outside of the Verdansk map.

The developer announced the return of vehicles on Twitter along with this week’s playlist update. “Thank you for your patience,” remarked Infinity Ward. Check out the tweet below.

Along with today's playlist update, we also added vehicles back into Warzone. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/HS8HptGiPb — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) September 8, 2020

Advertisement

The rest of the latest Warzone playlist update, which was detailed via the This Week In Call Of Duty blog, removes Plunder: Blood Money and King Slayer Trios, while bringing back the Plunder Trios mode. The 50v50 Warzone Rumble will also return this weekend.

On the Modern Warfare front, two 2v2 Gunfight modes have been included: regular Gunfight and Gunfight On-Site Procurement (OSP). Standard Ground War replaces the Boots on the Ground War mode, while Demolition shifts to the Featured Playlist spotlight in the Quick Play menu. Fan favourite Shoot The Ship also remains in the playlist for its third consecutive week.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are currently available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

In other Call Of Duty news, this year’s premium title, Black Ops Cold War, which is set to arrive on November 13, will feature multiple campaign endings. Players will be able to forge their own paths in the campaign through a number of missions that will include player-choice moments that will shape the ending’s narrative.