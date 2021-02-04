Videos of Super Nintendo World rides shared online

Videos of ride tours at Universal Studio’s Super Nintendo World have been shared by a YouTube account.

Universal Park News Today on YouTube have uploaded a playlist of videos taken at a preview event, showing viewers what to expect from the rides, experiences, and shops at the Japanese park.

Amongst the videos are tours of various rides including Yoshi’s Adventure, Bowser Jr. Shadow Showdown, and Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge, as well as walkthroughs of the shops and cafés.

The main attraction, Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge, features visitors queuing through Bowser’s Castle, where paintings of Bowser line the walls. There are also various recreations of props from the games such as the Mario Kart trophies and the Mario Kart TV news van.

The video is available below, showing the queuing experience and ride, which features an Augmented Reality experience:

The park was due to open today (February 4) but the opening has now been indefinitely delayed due to Japan’s on-going state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, a virtual fly-over of the theme park was made available on the park’s official website, allowing people to take a look at the various locations they could visit.

Prior to this, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto presented a special Nintendo Direct video where he gave viewers a tour of Super Nintendo World, and explained various features visitors could expect.

During the video, Miyamoto explained the park’s Power Up wristband, which can be used to activate hidden secrets. These bands come in six different varieties (Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad, or Yoshi), and can be linked to your phone while inside the park.