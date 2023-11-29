Viral horror game ‘Lethal Company’ sweeps Steam charts

A new Steam Early Access horror game, Lethal Company, is sweeping Steam charts, beating several critically acclaimed titles.

Lethal Company launched in early access in October and is currently “overwhelmingly positive” on Steam with almost 90,000 reviews. It’s a multiplayer title in which you and your team are being hunted down by something vicious while on a mission for “the Company” so that you can “collect scrap from abandoned, industrialized moons to meet the Company’s profit quota.”

Communication is key in the game so that you can “carry all valuables to the ship before things get too dangerous”.

“These dangers prey upon the vulnerable and lonesome, and the protection of your crew may be your only hope,” the Steam page reads.

“You can guide your crewmates from your ship, using the radar to call out traps and using the ship’s terminal to access remotely locked doors–or you can all go in together.”

The game has gone viral across various social media platforms primarily due to the nature in which players react to creatures coming towards them, and how it causes people to leave their crewmates behind in a desperate bid to save themselves. One clip shows a crewmember betraying another crewmember while cackling madly before an explosion kills the player.

Via SteamDB‘s charts, Lethal Company is currently ranked as the 23rd most played game on the service, beating titles such as Dead by Daylight, DayZ, Cyberpunk 2077, Left 4 Dead 2, and Stardew Valley, among many other games.

The title is also the highest-rated game of the entire year on Steam passing massive releases such as Baldur’s Gate 3 to claim the title.

Elsewhere in gaming, Amazon’s upcoming Fallout series is completely canon to the world of the games, according to Bethesda.