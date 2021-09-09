‘Voice Of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars’ is a new tabletop RPG from Yoko Taro

Square Enix has announced Voice Of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, a new tabletop RPG from Nier and Drakengard creator Yoko Taro.

In a new tweet from today (September 9), the publisher shared a Japanese teaser trailer of the game which is currently in development.

“Open your mind and let your story unfold,” Square Enix said. “From the creative minds of Yoko Taro, Yosuke Saito, Keiichi Okabe and Kimihiko Fujisaka, #VoiceOfCards The Isle Dragon Roars is a unique table-top RPG video game built of cards.”

The teaser trailer shows some Japanese text over what looks to be stylised cards with different designs on the front of them.

You can watch the trailer below:

Yosuke Saito and Keiichi Okabe will be working on the game as executive director and music director while Kimihiko Fujisaka will be the game’s character designer.

Yoko Taro also took to his Twitter account to tease the new project stating that Voice Of Cards is neither a Drakengard game nor “a social game”. The official Japanese website for the game is also up online and confirms at the bottom of the page that the RPG is “Not a Social Network Game”, suggesting that it won’t have online elements.

