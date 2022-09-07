Voice of GLaDOS urges fans to “email Valve” asking for ‘Portal 3’

Voice actor Ellen McLain, the voice of GLaDOS in the Portal series, has given fans her “blessing” to email Valve and ask for Portal 3 to be made.

Speaking on the Kiwi Talkz podcast (via PCGamesN), McLain urged fans to ask Valve for Portal 3, and re-iterated her interest in the project. “Write in! Email Valve, you’ve got my blessing,” said McLain. “Say Ellen wants to do a Portal 3.”

In the podcast, McLain also acknowledged that Erik Wolpaw, the writer for both Portal games, also wants to do a third entry to the series. In April, Wolpaw advocated for Portal 3 on the same podcast. “I would love to [create Portal 3],” said Wolpaw. “I’d work on another Portal in a second, but I can’t make it happen by myself.

“We’ve gotta start Portal 3. That’s my message to…whoever,” added Wolpaw, who pointed out that Portal 3 may need to be done sooner rather than later. “I am not getting any younger. We are reaching the point where we’re literally going to be too old to work on Portal 3, so we should just do it.”

Earlier in the year, Valve released a new Steam Deck game set in the “modestly popular” Portal universe. “Lower your expectations: This is not a sequel to Portal,” said Valve at launch. “Now get ready to raise them slightly, because it is in the expanded universe of those games.”

Speaking of portable consoles, both Portal games also made their way to the Nintendo Switch in June.

Looking further ahead, Valve designer Greg Coomer has shared that the company has “multiple games in development right now,” and described them as “pretty exciting ones” – though whether that will include Portal 3 remains to be seen.

In other gaming news, Tencent has invested £258million in Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft, with plans to bring some of the company’s “most well-known AAA franchises to mobile.”