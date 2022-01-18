Voiceverse NFT admits to taking voice lines from non-commercial service

Voiceverse NFT, the firm voice actor Troy Baker recently announced he would be partnering with, has admitted to taking work from another service.

As reported by Eurogamer, in now-deleted tweets, Voiceverse was found to have been using its tech for the voice of a cartoon character, but it was actually taken from 15.ai – a non-commercial text-to-speech service.

The 15.ai creator took to Twitter, saying that they were aware that Voiceverse NFT was “actively attempting to appropriate my work for their own benefit”. It was found that log files show that Voiceverse used the service for an AI-powered voice to be sold as an NFT.

In the now-deleted Voiceverse tweet, the NFT firm claimed that its tech created the voice behind an animated cat published by NFT firm Chubbiverse. However, the deleted tweet was saved and tweeted in 15.ai’s.

Here is the video they deleted.

Here is the video they deleted.

According to 15.ai, “They even pitched up the voice to intentionally make it sound unrecognizable from Rainbow Dash’s original voice.”

Voiceverse NFT has since apologised to the creator of 15.ai and admitted to using their work, saying, “We are extremely sorry about this… We will make sure this never happens again.”

On January 14, Troy Baker – the popular voice actor behind Joel Miller from The Last Of Us – announced that he was partnering with Voiceverse, which will use AI to provide the “world’s first voice NFTs”.

Within hours of sharing the news, Baker received significant backlash for supporting the company. The voice actor has since addressed the controversy, saying “I’m just a storyteller out here trying to tell my story to whomever will hear.”

