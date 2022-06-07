Wadjet Eye Games reveals time travel point-and-click title ‘Old Skies’

Wadjet Eye Games, the developer behind Blackwell and Unavowed, has revealed its new point-and-click game Old Skies.

Old Skies is a time-travelling adventure game coming soon to PC and Nintendo Switch and will put the player in the role of Fia Quinn, a time agent for the ChronoZen agency tasked with keeping an eye on a group of seven travellers who have the desire to sightsee in the past.

“Some are simply curious,” the game’s description explains. “Others have unfinished business to resolve. And they’ve all put down a lot of money for the trip, so it’s vital that you keep them happy while ensuring they follow the rules. But what could go wrong? It’s only time travel, after all.”

Old Skies recently received a brand new teaser trailer featuring the point-and-click mechanics and 2D art style. The developer also confirmed that a playable PC demo will be available as part of Steam Next Fest on June 13.

The game also features 1920 x 1080 graphics, puzzles, and full voice acting. As an adventure game, the player can die, but with the ability of time travel, they can try again.

Dave Gilbert, the founder of the indie studio, revealed in a press release that the time-travel adventure game is set in the same universe as Unavowed and the Blackwell series. Old Skies was expanded into a “full-fledged adventure that unfolds across seven time periods in New York City, ranging from the Gilded Age to Prohibition to the eve of September 11.”

Old Skies doesn’t have an official release date just yet, but the developer confirmed it will be coming “soon”. The game is now available to wishlist on Steam.

