Waluigi is available as a bus driver in ‘Mario Kart Tour’

Waluigi is now a bus driver in Mario Kart Tour, as players can unlock the character in the game.

Autumn challenges 1 start in the game today (October 8) and are available across two tours. Completing all of them means players will unlock High-End Waluigi (Bus Driver).

You can see precisely how dapper he looks in the tweet below.

Oh sweet. I got another one This has to be the most recurring tour exclusive driver I swear pic.twitter.com/eb7wrsdmZf — Elliot Duby (@elliotduby) October 8, 2021

Waluigi’s recurring appearance in Mario Kart Tour might be a sore spot for some, as he has been one of the most requested fan characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for some time. Players can expect to see Sora in the game later this month instead of getting the lanky purple man himself.

Before Waluigi was again cast aside from the limelight, he decided to invite himself to the Super Smash Bros. roster in a fan-made video. Made by King Bob Gaming, the video used a Waluigi mod for Project M, a fan-mod that made Super Smash Bros. Brawl feel more like Melee, to capture the footage.

The surprisingly emotional video can be watched below.

Waluigi is technically in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, just as an assist trophy. Although the addition of Min Min as a player character, who is also a spirit in the game, had many fans understandably holding out just a little bit of hope that Waluigi would make it.

In a 2020 Famitsu column, game designer for Super Smash Bros. Masahiro Sakurai stepped back from how much he is involved with what characters get picked, as he said, “my preferences don’t play a role in which new fighters are added; Nintendo has a larger say in that decision and brings their thoughts to the table.”

In other news, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been officially announced by Rockstar Games, and it’ll be releasing at some point this year for all major consoles. A mobile port is expected in 2022.