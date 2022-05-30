‘Warcraft 3: Reforged’ news coming in June says Blizzard boss

After years of silence, new information on Warcraft 3: Reforged will be announced sometime in June.

That’s according to Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra, who stated on Twitter that new information will be coming next month (via, VGC).

You'll hear from them soon (in June). — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) May 28, 2022

The remaster of Warcraft 3: Reforged was released for PC in January 2020, but attracted widespread criticism for its incredibly buggy state at launch.

The game Warcraft 3: Reforged featured upgraded character models and environments, as well as integration with Battle.Net.

But the remaster was missing critical features, including support for clans and ladders.

In May 2020, Blizzard pledged to fix the game, “building a plan to deliver on our next steps.” While a number of fixes were made to the game, just a few months later, the game stopped receiving updates completely.

Hopefully, the response from Ybarra is an indication that Blizzard is newly re-committed to supporting the game.

Warcraft 3: Reign of Chaos – which Warcraft 3: Reforged is a remaster of – was released back in 2002 and received critical acclaim. The first Warcraft game to be rendered in three dimensions, it quickly became a game of huge cultural significance for the internet age.

The game was a commercial success, selling 4.4million copies worldwide, and spurred the release of an expansion pack: Warcraft 3: The Frozen Throne.

But Blizzard has been stretched thin over recent years, with much of the development effort spent supporting Overwatch as a live service game and in the development of Overwatch 2.

