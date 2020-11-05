‘Warframe’ is getting a PS5 upgrade this year, Xbox Series X in the future

Digital Extremes has revealed that Warframe will be getting a PS5 upgrade later this year, with the Xbox Series X joining in the future.

The developer announced the update in a news post on its official site and how it plans to utilise the next-gen hardware, specifically for the PS5. No specific date has been announced, however, it’s made clear that the Xbox Series X update will be arriving after.

It’s said that the team has implemented a “new enhanced renderer to make Warframe even more visually impressive on new hardware”. With this new technology, lighting will be more dynamic and will follow “the natural direction and strength of any given light source in an environment”. The developer later added that this is no more apparent “than on the Plains, the Orb Vallis or the Cambion Drift.”

Advertisement

Warframe will run up to 4K resolution with the upgrade, support 60 frames per second, and also have improved texture quality across the board. Loading times have also been shown to be drastically improved in a new trailer that showcases the upgrades. The demonstration shows a PS4 taking 40 seconds to load, against a PS5 which manages to complete it in 10 seconds.

Exclusive for the PS5 upgrade will be DualSense features, including the use of the adaptive triggers that “will make each melee Weapon swing or trigger pull feel more impactful”. PS4 and PS5 players can also play with each other, as well as cross-save between the two consoles.

Check out Warframe’s PS5 trailer below:

A Warframe PS4 anniversary event will be taking place between November 11 and December 2. Players who take part in the celebration between these dates will receive a Paracesis Obsidian skin, Obsidian Monast Sugatra, a fully-built Forma and a 3-Day Resource Booster.

Special limited-time anniversary alerts will earn more rewards such as Noggles and weapon skins. The Azura Excalibur Glyph and the PSIV Colour Palette will also be available through the in-game market for 1 credit each.

Advertisement

PlayStation Plus members are also eligible for a free booster pack. Available from November 5, the pack includes a PS5-themed Obsidian Sedai Syandana, a 7-Day affinity booster, a 7-Day credit booster, 100,000 credits, and 100 platinum. On Xbox, Game Pass Ultimate members can obtain instant access to the speedster Gauss, and also be able to his signature weapon to your loadout.

Destiny 2 will also be receiving a next-gen patch on December 8, which will fully optimise the game for the new consoles.