‘Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’ class reworks arrive with a cheer

Fatshark has unveiled the reworks to the Ogryn, Psyker, Veteran and Zealot classes for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide in patch 13, as well as a new “cheer” button.

The full patch notes were published the developer’s official forums in two parts as they were too extensive to be contained in one Steam post.

All four classes now start with a Baseline Ability, Blitz and Aura, though the developer assured that the majority of them are the same as they were in the previous version of the game.

However, Feats are no longer unlocked for every five levels in patch 13. Talent Trees now allow players to earn Talent Points for every level until level 30. Fortunately, spending and removing Talent Points in the Trees is free to encourage greater experimentation.

Feats are still available in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, but they have been relocated to different branches of the Talent Trees.

Fatshark hoped that the overall experience with these reworks will be rewarding as a result of a scattering of weapon and blessing changes that have been informed by closed community testing.

As a highlight, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide players are also able to “cheer” now “to spread the glorious word of the Emperor throughout the streets of Atoma”. The interaction is located on the tagging wheel alongside calls for healing, ammo and enemy location.

In an interview in August, game director Anders De Geer revealed that Fatshark’s original intention was that these classes would function like this rather than the relative rigidity of the launch version.

“When you launch a game and you have a rocky start, you have to start to reprioritise everything and reassess the situation,” he said. “Some things have been cooking for a long time. We reacted fast, but it takes time to actually do it.”

In other gaming news, Rockstar Games updated Red Dead Redemption on the PS5 to reach 60 frames per second, following criticism that it was capped at 30 frames per second on its launch.