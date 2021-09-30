‘Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus’ is heading to mobile

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus has been announced – a brand new Warhammer 40,000 tactical game that’s coming to Android and iOS.

Created by Snowprint Studios, the upcoming Warhammer 40,000 game brings intense, fast-paced skirmishes to your mobile phone.

“We want to bring the thrill of the tabletop experience to your handheld devices, and we can’t wait for you all to play it with us,” said game director Wilhelm Osterberg. “But for now, we hope you’re getting as excited as we are about what we think will be the seminal tactical experience in mobile gaming.”

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus dives into a rich and ever-expanding story penned by renowned Warhammer writer Matt Forbeck. Allowing you to play as multiple different factions, Tacticus includes units from all corners of the 40K universe – Ultramarines, Necrons, Adepta Sororitas, Black Legion and many more to come.

Tacticus allows players to battle through intense tactical skirmishes, with a story-rich PVE campaign as well as PVP mode and highly collaborative guild boss fights.

“There are so many things we’re excited to show off in Tacticus,” said Osterberg. “Over the coming weeks and months, we’ll be revealing more and more details about the gameplay, the factions, the characters you’ll be able to collect, the story, the campaign, the PVP battles – all of it.”

Our first look at Tacticus gives us a glimpse of the kind of tactical skirmishes we can expect, with Ultramine Chief Librarian Varro Tigurius taking on a collection of Necron foes. Whether or not we’ll get to use some of 40K’s heftier units remains to be seen, but it’s an interesting mobile twist on the classic strategy game.

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus will launch on Android and iOS sometime in 2022.

