‘Warhammer Age Of Sigmar’ delayed to second half of 2023

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar, the real-time strategy game from Frontier, has been pushed back to the second half of 2023 (thanks, Eurogamer).

The game was originally slated to release “calendar 2023”, but now is expected to release “later in that calendar year, falling in FY24”, Frontier recently said in a trading update. It was thought to have had a general release window of the first half of 2023, but there is the chance it could be delayed further. “This change will further improve the quality and longevity of the game, and overall make it more successful,” said Frontier on the delay. The delay has had a knock-on effect on the company’s FY23 revenue outlook.

Not much is currently known about Warhammer Age of Sigmar. The RTS was announced in 2020 but didn’t show off any gameplay.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar is also the name of the tabletop game the video game will be based on. The tabletop game is a spiritual successor to the original Warhammer, and utilities mostly the same characters and settings of it. Nexon also recently announced that they are working on a Warhammer Age of Sigmar game.

Jon Gilard, head of licensing at Games Workshop, said of the game, “Nexon’s world-class live operations and infrastructure offers exciting opportunities for engaging current and new Warhammer fans in this massive universe. We’re really excited to see the fruits of this collaboration over the coming years.”

The two Warhammer Age of Sigmar games currently do not have unique titles, making the only way to distinguish them is by referencing the developer.

Creative Assembly also recently released a new trailer for Total War: Warhammer 3, which is not set during the Age of Sigmar era.

